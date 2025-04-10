Colton (undisclosed) will be out of the lineup against Vancouver on Thursday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Colton will be sidelined for his second straight contest due to his lingering undisclosed injury. After racking up 40 points last year, the 28-year-old Colton won't be reaching that same level this year, but could still reach the 30-point threshold with one more tally this year.