Colton scored a goal, dished an assist and levied four hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Colton set up Miles Wood for the goal that started the Avalanche's comeback. In the third period, Colton added an empty-netter to secure the win. The 27-year-old has scored in three straight games and is up to six goals and two assists through 16 appearances overall. He's added 40 shots on net, 26 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-3 rating from his third-line spot.