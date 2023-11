Colton scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Colton has scored twice over the last four games. The 27-year-old's tally Wednesday gave the Avalanche a lead at 8:53 of the first period. He's at two goals, one helper, 21 shots on net, nine hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through nine outings while lining up as the Avalanche's third-line center.