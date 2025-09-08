Colton (groin) participated in Monday's informal skate, per Brennan Vogt of Hockey Mountain High.

Colton hasn't been limited during on-ice sessions ahead of training camp, indicating he is back to full health after missing Colorado's final six playoff games. He compiled 16 goals, 29 points, 125 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and 145 hits across 61 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Colton will probably occupy a bottom-six role this campaign and could compete for power-play time on the second unit.