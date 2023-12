Colton recorded an assist and one hit over 14:27 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Arizona.

After the Avalanche failed to convert on a 2-on-1, Colton regrouped in the neutral zone and initiated sequence that ended with a Miles Wood tally during the second period. While the third line has started to produce more offense of late -- Colton has seven points over the last nine games -- the Avalanche remain a team that relies heavily on the first line when it comes to scoring.