Colton had an assist, two shots on net, one block, one hit and four penalty minutes in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

Colton perfectly led a streaking Jonathan Drouin early in the third period to set up the Avalanche's sixth goal. The center has assists in two straight contests and points in three of the last four. His second-line status could come to an end as early as Friday. On Wednesday, Colorado acquired Casey Mittelstadt, who is expected to fill the need for a second-line center, which has been a void since Nazem Kadri skipped town prior to the 2022-23 season.