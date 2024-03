Colton scored a power-play goal on three shots and had two hits in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Colton had a couple cracks at it before roofing one over Petr Mrazek for Colorado's second goal with two seconds left on the power play. It was his third power-play goal of the season and snapped a four-game run without a point. Colton has 13 goals and 18 assists through 59 contests.