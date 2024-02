Colton scored a goal on four shots along with one hit and two penalty minutes over 13:35 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Colton put Colorado up, 1-0, early in the first period when Miles Wood set him up from behind the net. It was the second goal in three games for Coloton, who has points in all three. The Avalanche's latest iteration of the second line, which now includes Artturi Lehkonen, has combined to produce six even-strength goals over the last three contests.