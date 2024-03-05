Colton logged an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Colton saw just 10:56 of ice time Monday, but with the Avalanche winning easily, this may have been a tactic for head coach Jared Bednar to get the 27-year-old some rest. Colton hasn't been as sharp lately, picking up just two points over his last seven outings. The American forward is at 32 points, 116 shots on net, 110 hits, 55 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 61 contests in a middle-six role.