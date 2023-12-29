Colton (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus St. Louis on Friday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Colton was hurt in the third period of Wednesday's tilt in Arizona. Colton is on a two-game point streak as he has an assist in each contest, giving him eight goals and 18 points in 36 games. Should Colton be unable to go, look for Ryan Johansen to move up from the third line to center Jonathan Drouin and Miles Wood on the second unit.