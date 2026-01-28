Colton (lower body) will not play in Wednesday's road clash with the Senators, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

While Colton will miss his third consecutive game Wednesday, Colorado is hopeful that he will return at some point during the remaining two matchups in the team's road trip. Overall, the 29-year-old winger has been a solid secondary scorer for the Avalanche with 20 points with 20 points and 115 shots on net to go with 99 hits and 20 blocks through 48 games this season. His next chance to take the ice is Thursday's road matchup in Montreal.