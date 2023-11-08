Colton scored a goal on two shots and racked up 17 PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Colton tallied early in the second period to give the Avalanche a 2-1 lead. Later in the period, he boarded Luke Hughes and cross-checked Timo Meier up high in the ensuing fracas, earning a game misconduct for his troubles. Colton typically plays with a physical edge, though he's not known for massive PIM totals. He's at three goals, one assist, 26 shots on net, 16 hits and 23 PIM through 11 outings this season. He's scored twice over three games in November.