Head coach Jared Bednar said Monday that Colton (lower body) is "not great" but that the team will continue to monitor him throughout the day ahead of Game 2 against Dallas, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports reports.

Bednar's comments would seem to suggest that Colton is unlikely to play in Monday's Game 2, but the team apparently wants to see how he feels in the hours leading up to puck drop before officially determining his status. The 28-year-old sustained a lower-body injury during Saturday's Game 1, and Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Miles Wood or Jimmy Vesey could enter the lineup if Colton is unavailable Monday.