Colton (leg) is expected to be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Islanders, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Coach Jared Bednar said Colton was "probable" to play, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the Avalanche forward returned from a two-game absence. Colton has accumulated eight goals, 17 points, 64 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and 51 hits over 35 games this season.