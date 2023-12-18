Colton recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Colton set up Miles Wood's goal in the first period, which ended up being the game-winner. While he's produced three points over the last four games, Colton went four contests without a point before that. The 27-year-old remains a useful middle-six forward for the Avalanche. He's produced 15 points, 61 shots, 42 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-1 rating across 31 outings this season.