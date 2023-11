Colton posted an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Colton has found steady offense lately with three goals and two assists over his last five games. The forward helped out on Riley Tufte's first goal of the season in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. Colton is up to nine points, 43 shots on net, 29 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 18 appearances in a third-line role.