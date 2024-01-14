Colton had a power-play assist and notched an empty-net goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over Toronto. He finished with three shots and five hits over 19:01 of ice time.

For the third time this season, Colton was given a heavier-then-normal load due to Valeri Nichushkin (illness) being unavailable. He replaced Nichushkin on the second line and responded with his third two-point night of the season. He also served on the top power-play unit (3:46) and was the primary helper on Jonathan Drouin's second-period goal. In winning the faceoff, Colton took a stick to the face and fell to the ice, before he scrambled back up in time to set up the tally, which set the Avalanche on their way to erase a 3-0 deficit.