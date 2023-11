Colton scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Colton cleaned up at the net front after a double-deflection landed in front of him. The 27-year-old has scored three times over six contests in November, which is more than the two points he posted in October. Overall, he's been solid in a third-line role despite a lack of offense. In addition to his five points, he's produced 35 shots on net, 21 hits and 23 PIM while averaging 13:06 of ice time per game.