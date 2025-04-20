Colton (lower body) missed most of the third period in Saturday's 5-1 win over Dallas in Game 1, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Colton had three hits and one shot on goal in 7:04 of playing time in Saturday's playoff opener. It's unclear if he will be available for Monday's Game 2 matchup versus the Stars. If Colton can't play, Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Miles Wood or Jimmy Vesey could draw into the lineup.