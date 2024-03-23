Colton scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Colton has two goals over six contests since the Avalanche acquired Casey Mittelstadt from the Sabres. Predictably, a drop out of the top six has taken a bite out of Colton's offense, though he did have the game-winning tally Friday. The 27-year-old is up to 15 goals, 35 points, 128 shots on net, 125 hits, 59 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 68 appearances. He can match his career high with five more points, though that may be a bit tougher to do from the third line over the last 12 contests of the season.