Colton notched three assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

The 27-year-old helped set up both of Colorado's first-period tallies as the team jumped out to an early lead it wouldn't relinquish. Colton has two goals and six points in the last five games as he fills a top-six role for an Avs squad missing a couple key forwards in Artturi Lehkonen (neck) and Valeri Nichushkin (personal). Lehkonen could return next week, but Colton's recent production may allow him to hang onto his current spot on the depth chart.