Colton put up two assists Saturday in a 7-4 win over Toronto.

He also delivered three hits. Colton's growth this season has been hurt by injuries, and some might argue that recent trades by the team may have hampered his fantasy potential. We think otherwise. Colton is now slotted onto the third line where he truly belongs, and the Avs' acquisition of Charlie Coyle for its 3C is exactly the kind of move that adds both responsibility and danger to the third line. The Avs will attack in waves, and the third line of Colton, Coyle and Joel Kiviranta will reap the benefits because opponents will be keying on the top two lines. The trio had one goal and three assists Saturday.