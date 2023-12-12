Colton scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and levied three hits in Monday's 6-5 win over the Flames.

Colton snapped an eight-game goal drought with his third-period tally, sparking a three-goal rally over 4:10 for the Avalanche. He'd also gone four contests without a point entering Monday. The 27-year-old was back on the third line after getting bumped up to the second-line center spot recently. He's produced 14 points, 57 shots on net, 39 hits, 33 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 28 outings this season.