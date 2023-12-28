Colton (undisclosed) left Wednesday's game versus the Coyotes, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.
Colton was injured in the third period. He had one assist and four hits over 11:16 of ice time prior to leaving the game. The 27-year-old's status should be updated prior to Friday's game versus the Blues. If he can't play, the Avalanche may need to call up a forward or insert Caleb Jones into the lineup as a seventh defenseman.
