Colton (leg) won't play Sunday versus the Sharks, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.
Per Boulding, Colton is dealing with a leg injury. He had three helpers over his previous five outings before the injury. Colton's absence has allowed Ryan Johansen to rejoin the second line, while Kurtis MacDermid is seeing a regular run on the fourth line.
More News
-
Avalanche's Ross Colton: Not playing Friday•
-
Avalanche's Ross Colton: Questionable Friday•
-
Avalanche's Ross Colton: Unable to finish game•
-
Avalanche's Ross Colton: Manages assist Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Ross Colton: Slides helper in win•
-
Avalanche's Ross Colton: Two-point effort in comeback win•