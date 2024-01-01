Watch Now:

Colton (leg) won't play Sunday versus the Sharks, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Per Boulding, Colton is dealing with a leg injury. He had three helpers over his previous five outings before the injury. Colton's absence has allowed Ryan Johansen to rejoin the second line, while Kurtis MacDermid is seeing a regular run on the fourth line.

