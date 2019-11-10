Graves notched an assist, five blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Graves produced the primary assist on Cale Makar's first of two goals in the contest. Graves' helper came a game after a three-point effort for the 24-year-old. He's now at six points, 38 blocked shots and 24 hits in 16 appearances this year. He had five points in 26 outings in 2018-19. A more defensively-minded player, Graves isn't likely to continue chipping in on the scoresheet with much consistency.