Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Adds assist
Graves notched an assist, five blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Graves produced the primary assist on Cale Makar's first of two goals in the contest. Graves' helper came a game after a three-point effort for the 24-year-old. He's now at six points, 38 blocked shots and 24 hits in 16 appearances this year. He had five points in 26 outings in 2018-19. A more defensively-minded player, Graves isn't likely to continue chipping in on the scoresheet with much consistency.
More News
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Chips in all over stat sheet•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: On nine-game pointless streak•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Records six hits•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Scores empty-net goal•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Gets two-way deal from Avs•
-
Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Files for arbitration•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.