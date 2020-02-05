Graves posted an assist, a plus-4 rating and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Sabres.

Graves continues to be an intriguing fantasy asset for deeper leagues that flies under the radar on a team with superstar forwards and rookie phenom Cale Makar on his pairing. The 24-year-old Graves has accrued a modest 20 points, leads the league with a plus-36 rating and has recorded 110 blocked shots over 50 games.