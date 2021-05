Graves (upper body) posted an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Graves earned the secondary helper on Valeri Nichushkin's third-period tally. The 25-year-old Graves logged 20:23 of ice time Monday, a regular shift for the top-four blueliner. The rugged defenseman is up to 15 points, 83 blocked shots, 91 shots on net and a plus-14 rating in 48 contests overall.