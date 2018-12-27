Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Brought up from minors
Graves was promoted from AHL Colorado on Thursday.
The move to promote Graves doesn't bode well for Nikita Zadorov's (lower body) availability for Thursday's matchup with Vegas, although it could be just a precautionary move to get some added defensive depth. If the 23-year-old Graves does suit up for the Avs, it would mark his NHL debut after having spent the past five seasons in the minors.
