Graves scored a goal on three shots, dished two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kings.

Graves converted on a drop-pass from Gabriel Landeskog to knot the score at one. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to 25 points, 118 shots, 125 blocks, 96 hits and a plus-43 rating in 60 games this season. Expect Graves to put up solid numbers across the board for the remainder of the year -- he's a fixture in the Avalanche's top four on defense.