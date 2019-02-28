Graves had two hits, three blocks and two PIM in a 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks on Wednesday.

He skated 12:15 in the contest. Since his recall on Feb. 8, Graves has picked up a goal, two assists, 13 hits and 26 blocks in 11 games. The 23-year-old isn't yet a consistent contributor on both ends of the ice, but his constant presence in the lineup suggests he has the trust of coach Jared Bednar as a defense-first blueliner.