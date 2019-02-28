Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Busy in limited minutes
Graves had two hits, three blocks and two PIM in a 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks on Wednesday.
He skated 12:15 in the contest. Since his recall on Feb. 8, Graves has picked up a goal, two assists, 13 hits and 26 blocks in 11 games. The 23-year-old isn't yet a consistent contributor on both ends of the ice, but his constant presence in the lineup suggests he has the trust of coach Jared Bednar as a defense-first blueliner.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...