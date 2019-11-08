Graves had a goal and two assists in Thursday's 9-4 win over Nashville, while adding four shots, four blocks, three hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating.

That was quite a night for Graves, who had entered the night stuck in a 12-game point drought since notching one in each of the first two games of the year. He scored his second goal of the year Thursday to put the Avs up 4-3 in the second period, then assisted on Matt Nieto's short-handed winner two minutes later. Despite the productive night, Graves can stay on your league's waiver wire.