Graves netted a goal and dished an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flames.

Graves opened the scoring in the first period and helped restore the Avalanche's lead at 2-1 with an assist to Valeri Nichushkin in the second. Graves added three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in the contest. The 24-year-old defenseman could be poised for a breakout with three goals, three assists and a plus-13 rating over his last seven contests. For the year, the blueliner has 12 points, a plus-22 rating, 66 blocked shots and 44 hits through 29 games.