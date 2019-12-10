Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Contributes pair of points
Graves netted a goal and dished an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flames.
Graves opened the scoring in the first period and helped restore the Avalanche's lead at 2-1 with an assist to Valeri Nichushkin in the second. Graves added three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in the contest. The 24-year-old defenseman could be poised for a breakout with three goals, three assists and a plus-13 rating over his last seven contests. For the year, the blueliner has 12 points, a plus-22 rating, 66 blocked shots and 44 hits through 29 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.