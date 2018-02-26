Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Dealt Monday
Graves was traded from the Rangers in exchange for Chris Bigras on Monday, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.
Graves was moved in the midst of a 2017-18 season that's left something to be desired after posting eight goals and 30 points in 2016-17. The 6-foot-5, 216-pound blueliner has just four goals and 11 points through 57 games this campaign, but at just 22 years of age, he still has the potential to become an NHL regular at some point in his career.
