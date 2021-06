Graves picked up an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Graves continues to find success in the playoffs, as he's picked up six points in as many outings. The sturdy defenseman has added a physical presence with 17 blocked shots, six hits and eight PIM in a second-pairing role. While he's better known for his defense, he's chipped in enough offense to be worth a look in DFS.