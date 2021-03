Graves notched an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Graves has been more involved on offense lately with six helpers in his last nine outings. The 25-year-old rearguard is up to nine assists, 60 shots on net, 48 hits, 52 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 30 appearances. Graves has mostly worked in a bottom-four role, and his lack of offense makes him a risky option in standard fantasy formats.