Graves penned a three-year, $9.5 million contract with Colorado on Monday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Graves set personal bests in games played (69), goals (nine) and assists (17) this season. The defender should continue to partner with Cale Makar on the top pairing which should present him with plenty of opportunities to get on the scoresheet. Graves should be capable of improving upon his numbers this next year and provide top-half fantasy value.