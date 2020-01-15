Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Ends nine-game point drought
Graves recorded an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.
In his last 10 games, Graves has 25 shots on goal, 21 hits and 15 blocked shots to go with the assist he earned Tuesday. He's at 16 points, 90 blocks, 85 shots, 76 hits and a plus-30 rating in 45 contests this season. He's almost always to contribute something to fantasy owners, but his 13 points over 28 appearances in November and December might be a little too good to sustain for the 24-year-old.
