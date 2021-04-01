Graves had an assist, five shots on net, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Coyotes.

Graves picked up the primary assist when he rifled a puck to the net that created a rebound for Joonas Donskoi, who had an empty swath of net at which to shoot. For Graves, it was his second point in as many games and sixth in the last eight. It seems like everyone's getting in on the scoring act for Colorado, which has 53 goals in its last 10 games. Graves is up to 11 points (all assists) through 34 games.