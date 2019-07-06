Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Files for arbitration
Graves filed for salary arbitration Friday.
Graves saw limited action with Colorado last season, but was solid on the team's blue line. The 24-year-old also saw the ice in 32 games with AHL Colorado, logging two goals and seven assists.
