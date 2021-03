Graves posted an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Graves helped out on Mikko Rantanen's third-period tally. The assist was Graves' third in the last six games. The 25-year-old blueliner has produced only six helpers through 27 contests overall. He's added 53 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 43 hits and a plus-3 rating this year, but the lack of scoring limits his effectiveness in fantasy.