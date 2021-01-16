Graves posted an assist in Friday's 8-0 win over the Blues.
Graves went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues, but his fortunes improved with the Avalanche as a whole Friday. The helper was Graves' first point of the year. He's added three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots through two contests.
