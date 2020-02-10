Graves posted a shorthanded assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Graves had the secondary helper on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's opening tally in the second period. The 24-year-old defenseman has two goals and five assists in his last nine games. Graves is up to 22 points, a plus-39 rating, 106 shots, 117 blocks and 86 hits through 53 games. Currently pairing with rookie phenom Cale Makar, Graves looks like a key cog on the Avalanche's blue line for years to come.