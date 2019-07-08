Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Gets two-way deal from Avs
Graves re-signed Monday with the Avalanche on a one-year, two-way contract to avoid arbitration.
According to Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic, the deal is worth $735,000 at the NHL level and $350,000 in the AHL. Graves' return to Colorado at a cost-effective price keeps at least $23 million in salary-cap space available for the Avalanche to re-sign pricier players such as Andre Burakovsky and Mikko Rantanen.
