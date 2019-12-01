Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Has modest three-game point streak
Graves registered an assist, four blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Graves is finding a groove in recent games, with a goal, two helpers and a plus-7 rating in his last three appearances. The 24-year-old is up to nine points in 25 outings overall this season. He's added 56 blocked shots, 36 shots on goal, 35 hits and 27 PIM. The six-foot-five blueliner may be worth an added in deeper fantasy formats while he's running hot.
