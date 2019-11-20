Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Heating up
Graves has one goal and four points with a plus-6 rating and 14 PIM in the last six games.
The 24-year-old has six points this season and half of them came against the Predators on Nov. 7. That point production in the last two weeks isn't likely going to be reflective in his stat line going forward, but Graves has been steady in the plus/minus all season. He also has 10 PIM in the last three games. Overall, he has two goals and six points with a plus-11 rating and 18 PIM in 20 games.
