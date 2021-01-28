Graves had one shot on goal, four blocked shots and 14 PIM over a defenseman-low 15:00 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-3 win over San Jose.

Graves, who opened the season on the second pair, skated on the third unit after being a healthy scratch in Colorado's previous game. He was booted from the game with under two minutes left, picking up a 10-minute misconduct while arguing a hooking call. The 25-year-old blueliner, whose plus-40 led the NHL last season, has not been the same in the eyes of head coach Jared Bednar.