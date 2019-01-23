Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Jumps to big club
The Avalanche recalled Graves from AHL Colorado on Tuesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Graves has two goals in eight career NHL games which all came this year. He doesn't fill the stat sheet either in minors with just eight points in 29 games for AHL Colorado, but he'll add depth to the blue line with Erik Johnson (concussion) sitting out Wednesday's game versus the Wild.
