Graves had nine goals and 26 points with a league-leading plus-40 rating in 69 games prior to the league halting play in the middle of March.

While he was actually going through a mini-slump through a handful of games just prior to the NHL postponing the season, Graves has been just terrific. His plus-40 rating is plus-10 better than every other player in the league except Artemi Panarin and although he only played 26 games last season, Graves has also quadrupled his point output from his rookie season. In just 95 career NHL games, Graves has 12 goals, 31 points, a plus-44 rating, 47 PIM and 160 shots on net.