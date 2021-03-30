Graves had an assist, three shots, one hit, two blocked shots and finished at plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over Anaheim.

Graves was in the middle of scramble near the net and bagged the primary helper on Tyson Jost's goal early in the second period. It was his seventh point over the last 12 games for Graves, whose offense is coming around. His defense is, too, after he started the season failing to meet the expectations of head coach Jared Bednar. The second-pair blueliner is plus-13 over the last 11 games, a stretch during which the Avalanche are 9-0-2.